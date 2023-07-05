Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageTrihybrid Cross
1:18 minutes
Problem 16c
Textbook Question

In Drosophila, Dichaete (D) is a mutation on chromosome III with a dominant effect on wing shape. It is lethal when homozygous. The genes ebony body (e) and pink eye (p) are recessive mutations on chromosome III. Flies from a Dichaete stock were crossed to homozygous ebony, pink flies, and the F₁ progeny, with a Dichaete phenotype, were backcrossed to the ebony, pink homozygotes. Using the results of this backcross shown in the table, Phenotype Number Dichaete 401 ebony, pink 389 Dichaete, ebony 84 pink 96 Dichaete, pink 2 ebony 3 Dichaete, ebony, pink 12 wild type 13 Diagram this cross, showing the genotypes of the parents and offspring of both crosses.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
134
Was this helpful?
26:8m

Watch next

Master Trihybrid Cross with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
26:08
Trihybrid Cross
Kylia Goodner
409
5
12
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.