Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics15. Genomes and GenomicsGenomics and Human Medicine
1:51 minutes
Problem 34
Textbook Question

How might you use CRISPR–Cas9 to create a large deletion?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
6:51m

Watch next

Master Human Genome Composition with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
06:51
Human Genome Composition
Kylia Goodner
52
1
09:12
Transgenic Organisms and Gene Therapy
Kylia Goodner
36
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.