Skip to main content
Genetics
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Kylia
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Genetics
15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
1:51 minutes
Problem 34
Textbook Question
How might you use CRISPR–Cas9 to create a large deletion?
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
6:51m
Watch next
Master
Human Genome Composition
with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
06:51
Human Genome Composition
Kylia Goodner
52
1
09:12
Transgenic Organisms and Gene Therapy
Kylia Goodner
36
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.