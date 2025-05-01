Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In eukaryotic cells, why must DNA be tightly packed into chromatin and higher-order chromosome structures?
A
To fit the large DNA molecule into the nucleus while also organizing and regulating access to genetic information
B
To increase the number of nucleotides in the genome by chemically modifying DNA bases
C
To prevent DNA from being replicated during S phase
D
To ensure transcription occurs only in the cytoplasm rather than in the nucleus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the physical constraints of the eukaryotic cell nucleus: DNA molecules are extremely long and must fit inside a relatively small nucleus.
Recognize that tight packing of DNA into chromatin and higher-order structures allows the DNA to be compacted efficiently, making it physically possible to fit inside the nucleus.
Consider the functional aspect: chromatin structure not only compacts DNA but also organizes it in a way that regulates access to genetic information, controlling processes like transcription and replication.
Eliminate incorrect options by understanding their biological inaccuracies, such as DNA modification not increasing nucleotide number, replication not being prevented by packing, and transcription occurring in the nucleus, not the cytoplasm.
Conclude that the primary reason for tight DNA packing is to fit the large DNA molecule into the nucleus while organizing and regulating access to genetic information.
