Multiple Choice
In eukaryotic cells, what is the stringy, uncoiled form of DNA (typically present during interphase) called?
Nucleolus
Chromatin
Centromere
Kinetochore
Understand the context of the question: it asks about the form of DNA in eukaryotic cells during interphase, which is the phase when the cell is not dividing.
Recall that DNA in eukaryotic cells can exist in different structural forms depending on the cell cycle stage: tightly coiled chromosomes during mitosis and a more relaxed form during interphase.
Identify that the 'stringy, uncoiled form of DNA' refers to the less condensed state that allows gene expression and DNA replication to occur.
Recognize that this relaxed form of DNA is called 'chromatin', which consists of DNA wrapped around histone proteins but not tightly packed into visible chromosomes.
Eliminate other options: the nucleolus is a structure within the nucleus involved in ribosome synthesis, the centromere is the chromosome region where sister chromatids attach, and the kinetochore is a protein complex at the centromere important for chromosome movement during mitosis.
