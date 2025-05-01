Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
In eukaryotic cells, how are DNA and chromosomes related?
Chromosomes are made of RNA and are translated into DNA during S phase.
DNA and chromosomes are unrelated structures; chromosomes consist only of proteins that regulate gene expression.
DNA is produced by chromosomes and stored in the cytoplasm until it is needed for transcription.
A chromosome is a single long DNA molecule packaged with histone and other proteins into chromatin.
Step 1: Understand the basic components of chromosomes in eukaryotic cells. Chromosomes are structures found in the nucleus that carry genetic information.
Step 2: Recognize that chromosomes are primarily composed of DNA, which is a long molecule that contains the genetic code, and proteins, mainly histones, which help package and organize the DNA.
Step 3: Learn that the DNA in chromosomes is wrapped around histone proteins forming a complex called chromatin, which allows the long DNA molecules to be compacted to fit inside the nucleus.
Step 4: Clarify that chromosomes are not made of RNA, nor are they translated into DNA; rather, DNA is the fundamental molecule of chromosomes and serves as the template for RNA synthesis during transcription.
Step 5: Summarize that a chromosome is essentially a single, continuous DNA molecule tightly packaged with proteins, enabling efficient storage, regulation, and transmission of genetic information during cell division.
