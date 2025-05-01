Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of eukaryotic chromosome structure, what is uncondensed (unraveled) DNA called during interphase?
A
The centromere
B
Chromatin
C
Sister chromatids
D
The nucleosome core particle
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: During interphase, eukaryotic DNA is not tightly packed into visible chromosomes but exists in a more relaxed form to allow gene expression and DNA replication.
Recall the structure of eukaryotic chromosomes: DNA is wrapped around histone proteins forming nucleosomes, which further fold into chromatin fibers.
Identify the term for uncondensed DNA: The relaxed, uncondensed form of DNA during interphase is called chromatin, which allows access to the genetic material.
Differentiate from other options: The centromere is a specific chromosome region, sister chromatids are duplicated chromosomes joined together, and nucleosome core particles are the basic units of chromatin structure, not the entire uncondensed DNA.
Conclude that the correct term for uncondensed DNA during interphase is chromatin.
