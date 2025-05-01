Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
In modern genetics, what does it mean to say that a gene is expressed?
The gene has been replicated during S phase of the cell cycle.
The gene’s information is used to produce a functional product (RNA and/or protein) in a cell.
The gene’s DNA sequence has undergone a mutation that changes its nucleotide order.
The gene is physically located on a chromosome within the nucleus.
Understand that gene expression refers to the process by which the information encoded in a gene is used to direct the synthesis of a functional product.
Recognize that gene expression involves two main stages: transcription (where DNA is transcribed into RNA) and translation (where RNA is translated into a protein), although some genes produce functional RNA molecules without translation.
Distinguish gene expression from other genetic concepts such as DNA replication (copying DNA during S phase), mutation (changes in DNA sequence), and gene location (physical position on a chromosome).
Conclude that when a gene is expressed, it means the gene's information is actively being used to produce RNA and/or protein, which can perform functions in the cell.
Therefore, the correct interpretation of gene expression is that the gene’s information is used to produce a functional product (RNA and/or protein) in a cell.
