In modern genetics, an expressed gene is one that:
Is present in the genome but never transcribed into RNA
Must always be inherited from the mother due to mitochondrial transmission
Has a DNA sequence that is identical in all individuals of a species
Is transcribed into RNA and, for protein-coding genes, may be translated into a functional protein
Understand the definition of an expressed gene: An expressed gene is one that is actively transcribed into RNA, which may then be translated into a protein if it is a protein-coding gene.
Recognize that gene expression involves two main processes: transcription (DNA to RNA) and translation (RNA to protein), but not all genes are necessarily translated into proteins (e.g., non-coding RNA genes).
Eliminate incorrect options by analyzing their statements: genes that are present but never transcribed are not expressed; mitochondrial inheritance is unrelated to the general concept of gene expression; and gene sequences can vary among individuals, so identical sequences are not a requirement for expression.
Conclude that the key feature of an expressed gene is its transcription into RNA, which may lead to protein production if the gene codes for a protein.
Summarize that expression refers to the functional use of a gene's information, starting with transcription and potentially followed by translation.
