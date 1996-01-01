Which genetic factor is most likely to result in the extinction of an entire species?
A
High mutation rate leading to increased variation
B
Loss of genetic diversity due to a population bottleneck
C
Dominance of beneficial alleles in the population
D
Presence of multiple interacting genes controlling a trait
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of genetic factors that influence species survival, focusing on how genetic diversity impacts a population's ability to adapt and survive environmental changes.
Recognize that a high mutation rate can increase genetic variation, which generally enhances adaptability rather than causing extinction.
Analyze the effect of a population bottleneck, which drastically reduces population size and genetic diversity, limiting the gene pool and increasing the risk of extinction due to inbreeding and reduced adaptability.
Consider that dominance of beneficial alleles typically promotes survival and adaptation, making extinction less likely.
Evaluate the role of multiple interacting genes (polygenic traits), which usually contribute to complex traits and variation, not directly causing extinction.
Watch next
Master Interacting Genes Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia