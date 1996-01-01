Why are master control genes, such as homeotic genes, almost universal and common to different organisms?
A
They are unique to each species and do not share any similarities.
B
They are responsible for the inheritance of acquired characteristics.
C
They are only involved in the production of metabolic enzymes.
D
They regulate fundamental developmental processes that are conserved across evolution.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what master control genes are: these genes, such as homeotic genes, play a crucial role in regulating the development of body plans and structures during embryonic growth.
Recognize that these genes are highly conserved, meaning their sequences and functions are similar across many different species due to their essential role in development.
Consider the evolutionary perspective: because fundamental developmental processes are shared among diverse organisms, the genes controlling these processes tend to be universal.
Analyze why the other options are incorrect: for example, master control genes are not unique to each species, nor are they responsible for inheritance of acquired characteristics or solely involved in metabolic enzyme production.
Conclude that the reason master control genes are almost universal is because they regulate fundamental developmental processes that have been conserved throughout evolution.
