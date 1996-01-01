Which of the following statements is NOT true regarding positive (direct) selection in genetics?
A
Positive selection increases the frequency of beneficial alleles in a population.
B
Positive selection is a mechanism that drives adaptive evolution.
C
Positive selection decreases the reproductive success of individuals carrying beneficial alleles.
D
Positive selection can lead to the fixation of advantageous mutations over time.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of positive (direct) selection. Positive selection refers to the process where beneficial alleles increase in frequency within a population because they confer some advantage to individuals carrying them.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'Positive selection increases the frequency of beneficial alleles in a population.' This aligns with the definition of positive selection, so this statement is true.
Step 3: Consider the second statement: 'Positive selection is a mechanism that drives adaptive evolution.' Since positive selection favors advantageous traits, it indeed contributes to adaptive evolution, making this statement true.
Step 4: Evaluate the third statement: 'Positive selection decreases the reproductive success of individuals carrying beneficial alleles.' This contradicts the principle of positive selection because beneficial alleles typically increase reproductive success, so this statement is NOT true.
Step 5: Review the fourth statement: 'Positive selection can lead to the fixation of advantageous mutations over time.' Positive selection can cause beneficial alleles to become fixed (reach 100% frequency) in a population, so this statement is true.
Watch next
Master Interacting Genes Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia