Which of the following best describes the difference between a gene mutation and a chromosomal mutation?
A
A gene mutation affects the sequence of nucleotides within a single gene, while a chromosomal mutation alters the structure or number of entire chromosomes.
B
A gene mutation always results in a change in chromosome number, while a chromosomal mutation only changes the DNA sequence of a gene.
C
Gene mutations occur only during meiosis, whereas chromosomal mutations occur only during mitosis.
D
Gene mutations are always beneficial, while chromosomal mutations are always harmful.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a gene mutation is. A gene mutation refers to a change in the nucleotide sequence within a single gene. This can involve substitutions, insertions, or deletions of nucleotides that affect the gene's DNA sequence.
Step 2: Understand what a chromosomal mutation is. A chromosomal mutation involves changes that affect the structure or number of entire chromosomes. This can include deletions, duplications, inversions, translocations, or changes in chromosome number (such as aneuploidy).
Step 3: Compare the scale of the mutations. Gene mutations are small-scale changes affecting only a single gene's sequence, while chromosomal mutations are large-scale changes affecting many genes or entire chromosomes.
Step 4: Evaluate the answer choices based on these definitions. The correct description should reflect that gene mutations affect nucleotide sequences within a gene, and chromosomal mutations alter chromosome structure or number.
Step 5: Eliminate incorrect options by checking if they misrepresent the nature or consequences of gene and chromosomal mutations, such as claiming gene mutations always change chromosome number or that mutations occur only during specific cell divisions.
