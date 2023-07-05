Skip to main content
Problem 26
Textbook Question

Another recessive mutation in Drosophila, ebony (e), is on an autosome (chromosome 3) and causes darkening of the body compared with wild-type flies. What phenotypic F₁ and F₂ male and female ratios will result if a scalloped-winged female with normal body color is crossed with a normal-winged ebony male? Work out this problem by both the Punnett square method and the forked-line method.

Verified Solution
