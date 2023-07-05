In rats, the following genotypes of two independently assorting autosomal genes determine coat color:
A— B— (gray)
A — bb. (yellow)
aaB— (black)
aabb (cream)
A third gene pair on a separate autosome determines whether or not any color will be produced. The CC and Cc genotypes allow color according to the expression of the A and B alleles. However, the cc genotype results in albino rats regardless of the A and B alleles present. Determine the F₁ phenotypic ratio of the following crosses:
AaBBCc×AaBBCc
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
94
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Punnet Square with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner