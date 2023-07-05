Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceDihybrid Cross
4:24 minutes
Problem 17d
Textbook Question

In rats, the following genotypes of two independently assorting autosomal genes determine coat color: A— B— (gray) A — bb. (yellow) aaB— (black) aabb (cream) A third gene pair on a separate autosome determines whether or not any color will be produced. The CC and Cc genotypes allow color according to the expression of the A and B alleles. However, the cc genotype results in albino rats regardless of the A and B alleles present. Determine the F₁ phenotypic ratio of the following crosses: AAbbCC×aaBBcc

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
53
Was this helpful?
15:24m

Watch next

Master Punnet Square with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
15:24
Punnet Square
Kylia Goodner
210
1
2
06:28
Branch Diagram
Kylia Goodner
160
2
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.