Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceDihybrid Cross
4:41 minutes
Problem 15
Textbook Question

In a study of black guinea pigs and white guinea pigs, 100 black animals were crossed with 100 white animals, and each cross was carried to an F₂ generation. In 94 of the crosses, all the F₁ offspring were black and an F₂ ratio of 3 black:1 white was obtained. In the other 6 cases, half of the F₁ animals were black and the other half were white. Why? Predict the results of crossing the black and white F₁ guinea pigs from the 6 exceptional cases.

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
31
Was this helpful?
15:24m

Watch next

Master Punnet Square with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
15:24
Punnet Square
Kylia Goodner
210
1
2
06:28
Branch Diagram
Kylia Goodner
160
2
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.