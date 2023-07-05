Skip to main content
Genetics
Genetics
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Dihybrid Cross
4:27 minutes
Problem 16c
Textbook Question
Mendel crossed peas having round green seeds with peas having wrinkled yellow seeds. All F₁ plants had seeds that were round and yellow. Predict the results of testcrossing these F₁ plants.
Verified Solution
