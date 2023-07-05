Pigment in mouse fur is only produced when the C allele is present. Individuals of the cc genotype are white. If color is present, it may be determined by the A, a alleles. AA or Aa results in agouti color, while aa results in black coats.
What F₁ and F₂ genotypic and phenotypic ratios are obtained from a cross between AACC and aacc mice?
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
47
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Punnet Square with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner