Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceDihybrid Cross
Problem 16a
Textbook Question

Pigment in mouse fur is only produced when the C allele is present. Individuals of the cc genotype are white. If color is present, it may be determined by the A, a alleles. AA or Aa results in agouti color, while aa results in black coats. In three crosses between agouti females whose genotypes were unknown and males of the aacc genotype, the following phenotypic ratios were obtained: (1) 8 agouti (2) 9 agouti (3) 4 agouti 8 white 10 black 5 black 10 white

