Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageTrihybrid Cross
Problem 23a
Textbook Question

A wild-type trihybrid soybean plant is crossed to a pure-breeding soybean plant with the recessive phenotypes pale leaf (l), oval seed (r), and short height (t). The results of the three-point test cross are shown below. Traits not listed are wild type. Phenotype Number Pale   648 Pale, oval     64 Pale, short     10 Pale, oval, short   102 Oval       6 Oval, short   618 Short     84 Wild type     98 1630 Calculate the interference value for these data.

Verified Solution
Trihybrid Cross
Kylia Goodner
