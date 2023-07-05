A wild-type trihybrid soybean plant is crossed to a pure-breeding soybean plant with the recessive phenotypes pale leaf (l), oval seed (r), and short height (t). The results of the three-point test cross are shown below. Traits not listed are wild type.
Phenotype Number
Pale 648
Pale, oval 64
Pale, short 10
Pale, oval, short 102
Oval 6
Oval, short 618
Short 84
Wild type 98
1630
Calculate the interference value for these data.
