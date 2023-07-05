Skip to main content
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageTrihybrid Cross
Problem 22c
Textbook Question

An organism of the genotype AaBbCc was testcrossed to a triply recessive organism (aabbcc). The genotypes of the progeny are presented in the following table. 20 AaBbCc 20 AaBbcc 20 aabbCc 20 aabbcc 5 AabbCc 5 Aabbcc 5 aaBbCc 5 aaBbcc If these three genes were all assorting independently, how many genotypic and phenotypic classes would result in the offspring, and in what proportion, assuming simple dominance and recessiveness in each gene pair?

