An organism of the genotype AaBbCc was testcrossed to a triply recessive organism (aabbcc). The genotypes of the progeny are presented in the following table.
20 AaBbCc 20 AaBbcc
20 aabbCc 20 aabbcc
5 AabbCc 5 Aabbcc
5 aaBbCc 5 aaBbcc
If these three genes were all assorting independently, how many genotypic and phenotypic classes would result in the offspring, and in what proportion, assuming simple dominance and recessiveness in each gene pair?
