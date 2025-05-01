Multiple Choice
What food is likely to have the greatest energy density?
Zehra is an athlete who requires 2600 kcal a day to support her energy needs. To make sure she meets her dietary needs without excess, Zehra has developed a personal meal plan that includes all food groups and meets all of her calorie, vitamin, and mineral targets. As part of her meal plan, she eats the same foods every day. What aspect of a healthful diet is Zehra missing?
Which factor below has a direct effect on the calculation of nutrient density?