Zehra is an athlete who requires 2600 kcal a day to support her energy needs. To make sure she meets her dietary needs without excess, Zehra has developed a personal meal plan that includes all food groups and meets all of her calorie, vitamin, and mineral targets. As part of her meal plan, she eats the same foods every day. What aspect of a healthful diet is Zehra missing?
Table of contents
- 1. Science of Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. The Human Body & Digestion2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Lipids2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins2h 20m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 55m
- Water45m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace Minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace Minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 9. Alcohol57m
- 10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders3h 7m
- 11. Nutrition & Fitness1h 7m
- 12. Food Safety & Regulation2h 3m
- 13. Food Insecurity in the US and the World37m
- 14. Nutrition: Pregnancy Through Infancy 1h 30m
- 15. Nutrition: Toddlers to Late Adulthood42m
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
Healthful Eating
Multiple Choice
Which type of vegetarian diet eliminates poultry (such as chicken and turkey) but may still include fish and seafood?
A
Lacto-ovo vegetarian diet
B
Pescatarian diet
C
Pollotarian diet
D
Vegan diet
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different types of vegetarian diets by their food inclusions and exclusions.
Identify that a lacto-ovo vegetarian diet excludes all meat, poultry, and fish but includes dairy and eggs.
Recognize that a vegan diet excludes all animal products, including dairy, eggs, poultry, and fish.
Know that a pollotarian diet excludes red meat and fish but includes poultry such as chicken and turkey.
Learn that a pescatarian diet excludes poultry and red meat but includes fish and seafood, which matches the description in the problem.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Which factor below has a direct effect on the calculation of nutrient density?
Multiple Choice
In the context of healthful eating, the BRAT diet comprises which of the following foods?
Multiple Choice
Healthful Eating practice set
