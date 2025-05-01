Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
Healthful Eating
Multiple Choice
Zehra is an athlete who requires 2600 kcal a day to support her energy needs. To make sure she meets her dietary needs without excess, Zehra has developed a personal meal plan that includes all food groups and meets all of her calorie, vitamin, and mineral targets. As part of her meal plan, she eats the same foods every day. What aspect of a healthful diet is Zehra missing?
A
Adequacy.
B
Balance.
C
Moderation.
D
Variety.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a healthful diet. A healthful diet includes several key aspects: adequacy (providing sufficient nutrients and energy), balance (ensuring all food groups are represented), moderation (avoiding excess of any one nutrient or food), and variety (including different types of foods to ensure a wide range of nutrients).
Step 2: Analyze Zehra's meal plan. She eats the same foods every day, which means her diet lacks diversity in food choices.
Step 3: Relate the concept of variety to nutrition. Variety ensures that the body receives a broad spectrum of nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, as different foods provide different nutritional benefits.
Step 4: Identify the missing aspect. Since Zehra's diet lacks diversity, the missing aspect of a healthful diet is variety.
Step 5: Conclude that while Zehra's meal plan may meet her calorie, vitamin, and mineral targets, eating the same foods every day does not provide the variety needed for optimal health.
