Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
Healthful Eating
Multiple Choice
Which factor below has a direct effect on the calculation of nutrient density?
A
Weight.
B
Volume.
C
Calories.
D
Serving size.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of nutrient density: Nutrient density refers to the amount of essential nutrients (such as vitamins, minerals, and protein) a food provides relative to its calorie content. It is a measure of the nutritional value of a food per calorie.
Identify the factors listed in the problem: Weight, volume, calories, and serving size. Consider how each factor might influence the calculation of nutrient density.
Recognize that nutrient density is calculated by dividing the nutrient content of a food by its calorie content. The formula can be expressed as: . This shows that calories directly affect the calculation.
Evaluate the other factors: Weight and volume are physical properties of the food and do not directly influence the nutrient-to-calorie ratio. Serving size is a standardized portion but does not directly affect the calculation of nutrient density itself.
Conclude that calories are the factor with a direct effect on the calculation of nutrient density, as they are part of the formula used to determine the ratio of nutrients to energy provided by the food.
