Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
Healthful Eating
Multiple Choice
Adding what to food will always make food less nutrient dense and why?
A
Sugar and saturated fats, because both add Calories without adding other nutrients.
B
Fiber and water, because both add mass and volume without adding Calories.
C
Oils, because fats and oils have the highest energy densities of any foods.
D
Vitamins and minerals, because they add no Calories.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of nutrient density: Nutrient density refers to the amount of essential nutrients (like vitamins, minerals, protein, etc.) a food provides relative to its calorie content. Foods with high nutrient density provide more nutrients per calorie, while foods with low nutrient density provide fewer nutrients per calorie.
Analyze the impact of sugar and saturated fats: Adding sugar and saturated fats increases the calorie content of food without contributing significant amounts of essential nutrients, thereby reducing nutrient density.
Consider the role of fiber and water: Adding fiber and water increases the mass and volume of food without adding calories. While this does not reduce nutrient density, it can dilute the concentration of nutrients per unit of food.
Evaluate the effect of oils: Oils and fats are energy-dense, meaning they provide a high number of calories per gram. Adding oils to food increases calorie content significantly, which can lower nutrient density if not balanced with essential nutrients.
Examine the addition of vitamins and minerals: Vitamins and minerals do not contribute calories. Adding them to food does not affect calorie content but can increase nutrient density if the food was previously lacking in these nutrients.
