Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
Healthful Eating
Multiple Choice
What food is likely to have the greatest energy density?
A
Boiled rice.
B
Coconut oil.
C
Almonds.
D
Lettuce.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of energy density: Energy density refers to the amount of energy (calories) a food provides per gram. Foods high in fat tend to have higher energy density compared to foods high in water or fiber.
Analyze the composition of each food: Boiled rice is primarily composed of carbohydrates and water, making it relatively low in energy density. Lettuce is mostly water and fiber, which makes it very low in energy density. Almonds are rich in fats, proteins, and fiber, giving them a higher energy density. Coconut oil is almost entirely fat, which has the highest energy density per gram.
Recall the energy density of macronutrients: Fat provides approximately 9 kcal per gram, while carbohydrates and proteins provide about 4 kcal per gram. Water and fiber contribute negligible calories.
Compare the foods based on their macronutrient composition: Coconut oil, being pure fat, has the highest energy density. Almonds, while high in fat, also contain fiber and protein, which slightly lower their energy density compared to pure fat. Boiled rice and lettuce have much lower energy densities due to their high water content and lower fat content.
Conclude that coconut oil is likely to have the greatest energy density because it is composed almost entirely of fat, which provides the most calories per gram compared to other macronutrients.
