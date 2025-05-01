Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
Dietary Guidelines for Americans
Multiple Choice
How does MyPlate accommodate differences in cultural food choices?
A
MyPlate provides unique diet recommendations for 12 different ethnic food traditions.
B
MyPlate emphasizes general food groups which are present in all food traditions, it does not specify specific foods.
C
MyPlate does not accommodate differences in cultural food choices.
D
MyPlate specifies calorie counts and nutrient requirements that can be met by any ethnic foods tradition.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of MyPlate: MyPlate is a visual guide created by the USDA to help individuals make balanced food choices by emphasizing general food groups such as fruits, vegetables, grains, protein, and dairy.
Recognize the flexibility of MyPlate: It does not prescribe specific foods but focuses on food groups, allowing individuals to choose culturally relevant foods within each group.
Consider nutrient requirements: MyPlate provides guidelines for calorie counts and nutrient needs, which can be met using foods from any cultural tradition as long as they align with the recommended food groups.
Explore cultural adaptability: MyPlate accommodates differences in cultural food choices by being inclusive of diverse food traditions, as long as they fit within the framework of the food groups and nutrient recommendations.
Clarify misconceptions: MyPlate does not provide unique diet recommendations for specific ethnic food traditions but instead offers a general framework that can be adapted to various cultural diets.
