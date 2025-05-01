Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
Dietary Guidelines for Americans
Multiple Choice
Which statement is true?
A
When eating out, most American restaurants provide portion sizes that are roughly equal to the MyPlate recommendations.
B
Serving sizes on food labels are based on the MyPlate recommendations.
C
A serving size of meat is generally recommended to be about the size of the palm of your hand.
D
Most restaurant meals follow the recommended proportions for different food groups on MyPlate.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question. The problem is asking about portion sizes and serving sizes in relation to MyPlate recommendations, which is a dietary guideline provided by the USDA to promote balanced eating.
Step 2: Analyze the statements provided. Each statement needs to be evaluated for accuracy based on nutritional guidelines and common practices in American restaurants.
Step 3: Recall the MyPlate recommendations. MyPlate emphasizes balanced proportions of food groups: fruits, vegetables, grains, protein, and dairy. It does not specifically dictate portion sizes but provides general guidelines for proportions.
Step 4: Evaluate the statement about serving sizes of meat. A serving size of meat is often recommended to be about 3 ounces, which is roughly the size of the palm of your hand. This aligns with common dietary advice.
Step 5: Compare the other statements to nutritional facts. Most American restaurants tend to serve larger portion sizes than MyPlate recommendations, and serving sizes on food labels are determined by the FDA, not MyPlate. Additionally, restaurant meals often do not follow MyPlate proportions for food groups.
