- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
Dietary Guidelines for Americans
Multiple Choice
According to MyPlate, what should make up about half of your "plate"?
A
Grains
B
Vegetables
C
Fruits & vegetables
D
Grains & whole grains
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the MyPlate guidelines: MyPlate is a visual representation of a healthy eating pattern recommended by the USDA. It divides a plate into sections to emphasize the proportions of different food groups that should be consumed for a balanced diet.
Identify the key food groups in MyPlate: The five food groups are fruits, vegetables, grains, protein, and dairy. Each group has a specific role in providing essential nutrients.
Focus on the question: The problem asks what should make up about half of your plate according to MyPlate. This refers to the proportion of food groups that should occupy half of the plate.
Recall the MyPlate recommendation: MyPlate emphasizes that fruits and vegetables together should make up about half of your plate. This is to ensure a diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber.
Compare the options provided: Evaluate the options given in the problem (Grains, Vegetables, Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Whole Grains) and identify that 'Fruits & Vegetables' aligns with the MyPlate guideline of filling half the plate with these food groups.
