Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
Dietary Guidelines for Americans
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Decide whether the recommendation of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans below is stated correctly. If stated incorrectly choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Recommendation: Focus on meeting food group needs with Calorie dense foods and beverages and stay within nutrient limits.
A
The statement is correct.
B
Focus on meeting Calorie needs with nutrient-dense foods and beverages include different food groups.
C
Focus on meeting food group needs with Calorie-dense foods and beverages and supplementing when necessary.
D
Focus on meeting food group needs with nutrient-dense foods and beverages and stay within Calorie limits.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the problem. 'Calorie-dense foods' refer to foods high in calories but often low in essential nutrients, while 'nutrient-dense foods' are rich in vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial nutrients relative to their calorie content.
Step 2: Review the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. These guidelines emphasize the importance of consuming nutrient-dense foods and beverages while staying within calorie limits to promote health and prevent chronic diseases.
Step 3: Analyze the given recommendation. The statement suggests focusing on 'Calorie-dense foods,' which contradicts the guidelines that prioritize nutrient-dense options.
Step 4: Compare the provided answer choices. Identify the option that aligns with the Dietary Guidelines' emphasis on nutrient-dense foods and beverages and staying within calorie limits.
Step 5: Select the correct answer. The correct recommendation should be: 'Focus on meeting food group needs with nutrient-dense foods and beverages and stay within Calorie limits,' as this aligns with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.
Watch next
Master Dietary Guidelines for Americans with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning