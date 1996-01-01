12. Rotational Kinematics
Equations of Rotational Motion
Problem 12e
The 2.0 kg, 30-cm-diameter disk in FIGURE P12.65 is spinning at 300 rpm. How much friction force must the brake apply to the rim to bring the disk to a halt in 3.0 s?
