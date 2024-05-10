28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields
8:23 minutes
Problem 27.76
Suppose the Earth’s magnetic field at the equator has magnitude 0.50 x 10⁻⁴ T and a northerly direction at all points. Estimate the speed a singly ionized uranium ion ( m = 238 u, q = e) would need to circle the Earth 5.0 km above the equator. Can you ignore gravity? [Ignore relativity.]
