28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields
Problem 27.27
(II) A particle of charge q moves in a circular path of radius r in a uniform magnetic field B (→ above B) . If the magnitude of the magnetic field is doubled, and the kinetic energy of the particle remains constant, what happens to the angular momentum of the particle?
