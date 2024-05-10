28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields
Problem 27.62
Problem 27.62
A proton and an electron have the same kinetic energy upon entering a region of constant magnetic field. What is the ratio of the radii of their circular paths?
