28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields
Problem 27.3
(II) For a particle of mass m and charge q moving in a circular path in a magnetic field B, (a) show that its kinetic energy is proportional to r² , the square of the radius of curvature of its path. (b) Show that its angular momentum is L=qBr² , around the center of the circle.
