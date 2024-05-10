22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
Problem 19.36
(II) The pressure in an ideal gas is cut in half slowly, while being kept in a container with rigid walls. In the process, 425 kJ of heat left the gas.
(a) How much work was done during this process?
(b) What was the change in internal energy of the gas during this process?
