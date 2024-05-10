22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
An audience of 1600 fills a concert hall of volume 22, 000 m³. If there were no ventilation, by how much would the temperature of the air rise over a period of 2.0 h due to the metabolism of the people (70 W/person)?
