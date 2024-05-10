22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
Problem 19.84
Textbook Question
A bicycle pump is a cylinder 22 cm long and 3.0 cm in diameter. The pump contains air at 20.0°C and 1.0 atm. If the outlet at the base of the pump is blocked and the handle is pushed in very quickly, compressing the air to half its original volume, how hot does the air in the pump become?
