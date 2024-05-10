22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
Problem 19.53
(II) Show that the work done by n moles of an ideal gas when it expands adiabatically is W = nC_v( T₁ - T₂) , where T₁ and T₂ are the initial and final temperatures, and C_v is the molar specific heat at constant volume.
