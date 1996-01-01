Capacitance Using Calculus Practice Problems

A BNC-to-BNC cable used to transmit signals to a cathode ray oscilloscope has a coaxial cable between the connectors. The central copper wire has a diameter of 0.94 mm, while the 0 V silver-plated copper double braid surrounding the central copper conductor has a diameter of 3.53 mm. A dielectric material separates the two conductors. A jacket is used to insulate the entire assembly. Calculate capacitance per meter (C/m) for the BNC cable.