(a) A particular household uses a 2.2-kW heater 2.0 h/day (“on” time), four 100-W lightbulbs 6.0 h/day , a 3.0-kW electric stove element for a total of 1.0 h/day, and miscellaneous power amounting to 2.0 kWh/day . If electricity costs $0.115 per kWh, what will be their monthly bill (30 d)?