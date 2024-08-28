Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Power Power is the rate at which energy is transferred or converted. In electrical systems, power (P) is calculated using the formula P = VI, where V is voltage and I is current. In this context, the motor's power rating of 1.0 horsepower (hp) can be converted to watts, as 1 hp equals 746 watts.

Voltage Voltage, or electric potential difference, is the force that pushes electric charges through a circuit. It is measured in volts (V). In this question, the motor operates at a voltage of 120 V, which is essential for determining the current drawn by the motor when it is running at its rated power.