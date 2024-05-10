27. Resistors & DC Circuits
(III) A 1.0-m-long round tungsten wire is to reach a temperature of 3100 K when a current of 18.0 A flows through it. What diameter should the wire be? Assume the wire loses energy only by radiation (emissivity ∊ = 1.0 , Section 19–10) and the surrounding temperature is 20°C.
