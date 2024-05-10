27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
Problem 25.43
(II) A traditional incandescent lamp filament may have been lit to a temperature of 2700 K. A contemporary halogen incandescent lamp filament may be at around 2900 K.
(a) Estimate the percent increase in efficiency of the halogen bulb over the traditional one. [Hint: See Section 19–10.]
(b) To produce the same amount of light as a traditional 100-W bulb, estimate what wattage a halogen bulb should use.
