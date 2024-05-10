(II) A traditional incandescent lamp filament may have been lit to a temperature of 2700 K. A contemporary halogen incandescent lamp filament may be at around 2900 K.

(a) Estimate the percent increase in efficiency of the halogen bulb over the traditional one. [Hint: See Section 19–10.]





(b) To produce the same amount of light as a traditional 100-W bulb, estimate what wattage a halogen bulb should use.