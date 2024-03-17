On a 12.0-cm-diameter audio compact disc (CD), digital bits of information are encoded sequentially along an outward spiraling path. The spiral starts at radius R₁ = 2.5 cm and winds its way out to radius R₂ = 5.8 cm . To read the digital information, a CD player rotates the CD so that the player’s readout laser scans along the spiral’s sequence of bits at a constant linear speed of 1.25 m/s. Thus the player must accurately adjust the rotational frequency ƒ of the CD as the laser moves outward. Determine the values for ƒ (in units of rpm) when the laser is located at R₁ and when it is at R₂ .