12. Rotational Kinematics
Rolling Motion (Free Wheels)
3:33 minutes
Problem 10.45
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) Let us treat a helicopter rotor blade as a long thin rod, as shown in Fig. 10–60.
(a) If each of the three rotor helicopter blades is 3.75 m long and has a mass of 135 kg, calculate the moment of inertia of the three rotor blades about the axis of rotation.
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
15
views
Was this helpful?