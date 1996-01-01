A long, light rope is wrapped around a cylinder of radius 40 cm, which is at rest on a flat surface, free to move. You pull horizontally on the rope, so it unwinds at the top of the cylinder, causing it to begin to roll without slipping. You keep pulling until the cylinder reaches 10 RPM. Calculate the speed of the rope at the instant the cylinder reaches 10 RPM.
