14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
3:23 minutes
Problem 10.96a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A solid uniform disk of mass 21.0 kg and radius 85.0 cm is at rest flat on a frictionless surface. Figure 10–76 shows a view from above. A string is wrapped around the rim of the disk and a constant force of 35.0 N is applied to the string. The string does not slip on the rim.
(a) In what direction does the cm move?
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
18
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos