A gardener pushes a 12 kg lawnmower whose handle is tilted up 37° above horizontal. The lawnmower's coefficient of rolling friction is 0.15. How much power does the gardener have to supply to push the lawnmower at a constant speed of 1.2 m/s? Assume his push is parallel to the handle.
A hydroelectric power plant uses spinning turbines to transform the kinetic energy of moving water into electric energy with 80% efficiency. That is, 80% of the kinetic energy becomes electric energy. A small hydroelectric plant at the base of a dam generates 50 MW of electric power when the falling water has a speed of 18 m/s . What is the water flow rate—kilograms of water per second—through the turbines?
Astronomers using a 2.0-m-diameter telescope observe a distant supernova—an exploding star. The telescope's detector records 9.1 x 10¯¹¹ J of light energy during the first 10 s. It's known that this type of supernova has a visible-light power output of 5.0 x 10³⁷ W for the first 10 s of the explosion. How distant is the supernova? Give your answer in light years, where one light year is the distance light travels in one year. The speed of light is 3.0 x 10⁸ m/s .
When you ride a bicycle at constant speed, nearly all the energy you expend goes into the work you do against the drag force of the air. Model a cyclist as having cross-section area 0.45 m² and, because the human body is not aerodynamically shaped, a drag coefficient of 0.90 . Use 1.2 kg/m³ as the density of air at room temperature. (c) The food calorie is equivalent to 4190 J. How many calories does the cyclist burn if he rides over level ground at 7.3 m/s for 1 h?
In a hydroelectric dam, water falls 25 m and then spins a turbine to generate electricity. (b) Suppose the dam is 80% efficient at converting the water's potential energy to electrical energy. How many kilograms of water must pass through the turbines each second to generate 50 MW of electricity? This is a typical value for a small hydroelectric dam.
